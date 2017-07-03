Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New jeweller to add value to goldsmiths

New jeweller to add value to goldsmiths

LAWSONS Goldsmiths are pleased to welcome a new member to their team.

Damia Jordaan — the daughter of our manager, Jaco — has worked for several years as a jeweller, both with her father in South Africa and for two local companies.

She will help greatly with our busy workload of repairs and commissions.

Her enthusiasm and happy personality are appreciated by customers and colleagues alike. Damia is pictured in our workshop that we are currently revamping to create extra workspace.

A benefit of the firm’s
on-site workshop is the variety of services it is able to offer customers.

They provide everything from watch battery replacements to complex jewellery repair work, polishing and cleaning of rings, jewellery valuations and general enquiries, with a free wrapping service for all shop-purchased items.

For more information on Lawsons’ services, please contact us by phone on (01491) 412232 or in person at 17 Duke Street, Henley.

Weddings

Looking for a job?

Graduates

Location Henley-on-Thames

Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or temporary summer ...

 

Learning Support Assistant

Location READING

Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33