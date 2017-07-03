New jeweller to add value to goldsmiths

LAWSONS Goldsmiths are pleased to welcome a new member to their team.

Damia Jordaan — the daughter of our manager, Jaco — has worked for several years as a jeweller, both with her father in South Africa and for two local companies.

She will help greatly with our busy workload of repairs and commissions.

Her enthusiasm and happy personality are appreciated by customers and colleagues alike. Damia is pictured in our workshop that we are currently revamping to create extra workspace.

A benefit of the firm’s

on-site workshop is the variety of services it is able to offer customers.

They provide everything from watch battery replacements to complex jewellery repair work, polishing and cleaning of rings, jewellery valuations and general enquiries, with a free wrapping service for all shop-purchased items.

For more information on Lawsons’ services, please contact us by phone on (01491) 412232 or in person at 17 Duke Street, Henley.