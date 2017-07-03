Parkland estate's a green and pleasant place to marry

BADGEMORE Park is a beautiful mature parkland estate situated in the picturesque town of Henley and is the ideal venue for weddings and celebrations.

The Fairway Suite is perfect for your wedding breakfast. Located on the first floor, it is self-contained and has panoramic views of the golf course.

Evening guests can be greeted downstairs in the Coach House Suite where the band or disco will be ready and waiting to celebrate with you into the early hours.

Guests not wishing to drive home can relax knowing their accommodation awaits just yards away from the Coach House.

Our events co-ordinator will see you from your initial enquiry right through to being there on your big day.

Badgemore Park is an approved venue for civil marriages and civil partnerships, so you can have the perfect day all in one place.

If you want something less traditional, how about a barbecue for your wedding breakfast and an ice cream van for dessert? A fun and more relaxed way to spend your special day.

Take advantage of our 2017-2018 Wedding Free Venue Décor offer and save up to £1,800. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, call our events office on (01491) 637300 or email events@badgemorepark.com