If you're getting married, it's time to say yes to that dress!

New jeweller to add value to goldsmiths
LAWSONS Goldsmiths are pleased to welcome a new member to their team. Damia Jordaan — the daughter ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
YOU have found the love of your life, you have agreed to a life together, now it’s time to say yes to that dress!
Whether you have your heart set on a particular style, designer, or just haven’t got a clue, brides-to-be need a visit to the newly opened Bridal Reloved in Wallingford.
This beautiful bridal boutique wants to help brides spend less on their wedding without compromising on design, quality and class — which is why they only sell top designer names.
These immaculate dresses are either brand new, ex-sample or worn once and professionally cleaned.
They stock stunning wedding gowns created by top designers such as Jenny Packham, Alan Hannah, Mori Lee, Maggie Sottero and Sassi Holford, to name but a few, in all sizes.
At Bridal Reloved they believe that the experience of buying a wedding dress should be relaxed, inspirational, exciting, and of course fun!
Enjoy a warm welcome to your private appointment. The door is locked and refreshments offered to the bridal entourage.
Every bride deserves to feel special and sound advice is always on offer.
Flexible appointments are offered including Sundays and evenings.
For more information, visit us online at www.facebook.com/Bridalrelovedwallingford or www.bridalreloved.co.uk
