Monday, 02 October 2017

Henley's riverside is the perfect backdrop

EXQUISITE private rooms, gorgeous suites, a tranquil secluded courtyard and heavenly dining — Hotel du Vin Henley provides the perfect backdrop for weddings and civil partnerships as you glide elegantly from ceremony to celebration and beyond, all orchestrated by your own personal wedding planner.

Nestled at the foot of the Chilterns, the classic Georgian facade of the old Brakspear brewery that is now home to Hotel du Vin is only 50 yards from the glorious Henley riverside.

Every inch of the superb brewery architecture has been thoughtfully converted while preserving its original character.

Housed within this impressive building are 43 individually styled rooms and suites. Whichever you and your guests choose, rest assured everyone will have a great night’s sleep. All feature luxurious handsprung mattresses, fine Egyptian cotton bed linen, plasma TVs, air conditioning and powerful monsoon showers.

Offering the cosiest of accommodation and truly exceptional service, what’s not to love? And if you prefer you can have the run of the whole hotel exclusively for you and your guests. It’s the ultimate in private celebrations.

For more information, call (01491) 877579 or email events.henley@hotelduvin.com

