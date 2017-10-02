Monday, 02 October 2017

Bringing you Fifties glamour

ARE you a bride-to-be and love the Fifties style?

Louise Rose Couture is a Fifties-inspired customisable bridal and made-to-order occasion wear label, aiming to help real women feel the best version of themselves.

Offering individual but accessible style, the dresses are designed with the gorgeous glamour of bygone eras in mind, in silhouettes designed to flatter all ages, shapes and sizes.

All of the designs are customisable, to offer you a highly individual dress that truly reflects you.

Louise works closely with brides to create their dream dress and with the new collection the options will be endless, resulting in an individual dress where you will love every detail.

Offering bridesmaid, mother of the bride and occasion dresses, she can dress the rest of your bridal party too.

The fabric sourcing service means Louise can find the fabric to complement your wedding theme perfectly. Select your style, select your fabric, select your finish.

For a chat or to book a consultation, email louise@
louiserosecouture.com or go to www.louiserosecouture.com

