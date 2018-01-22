College is perfect setting for your big day

ON Saturday, February 10, Shiplake College will open its doors to blushing brides and gallant grooms and welcome them to the school’s first ever wedding fair, which will run from 11am to 2pm.

Whether you’re looking for a cosy and intimate wedding with your nearest and dearest or the classic fairytale ceremony with everyone you know, Shiplake College’s versatility enables you to celebrate your big day exactly as you’d like to. Join us as we open up our gorgeous venue and its stunning grounds, where you will get the chance to discuss your perfect wedding with more than 20 local suppliers.

Our exhibitors will be displaying everything from classic vintage wedding cars to beautiful hand-crafted stationery.

Visitors to the college will be pampered with canapés and fizz as they meet and exchange ideas with local suppliers of quintessentially British features which will make your big day one to remember!

After a tour, guests will leave with a pack full of information about our exhibitors and the venue itself.

Entry is free, but please register your attendance in advance via the online form at www.shiplake.org.uk/

weddingfair, where a full list of suppliers is also available to view.

We hope to see you very soon!