Fairs are a one stop shop for your big day

Monday, 29 January 2018
WEDDING fair season has now started and if you’re planning your wedding then visiting a wedding fair should be one of the first things you do.
Wedding fairs are a great source of inspiration and give you the opportunity to meet lots of local wedding suppliers under one roof.
They are a bit of a one stop shop for weddings! Pick the right fair and in just a few hours you could have the whole of your big day planned out.
Berkshire Wedding Fairs organise top quality wedding fairs at numerous venues in the area, all with a wide variety of exhibitors willing to share with you practical sensible solutions at reasonable costs, whatever your budget.
You’ll also find the latest must-have or trend by visiting their fairs, as the suppliers attending will have all the inside knowledge on what’s in and what’s out and how you can bring all those little details together to make your day unique and special and reflect your personalities as a couple. Many companies also offer discounts to couples they meet at a wedding fair which aren’t available elsewhere.
Another advantage of attending a wedding fair is the venues themselves that they are hosted in. All are wedding venues and will have their wedding co-ordinator available on the day should you require a show round or wish to discuss their various wedding packages.
Forthcoming wedding fair dates are as follows: The Olde Bell, Sunday, February 4; Lillibrooke Manor, Sunday, February 11; and Taplow House Hotel, Sunday, February 25.
