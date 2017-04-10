Stop lorries

HEAVY goods vehicles that pass through Whitchurch illegally will be reported to the highways authority.

Lorries above 7.5 tonnes are banned from the village unless they are delivering or collecting but many drivers ignore the rule.

Often the large vehicles get stuck at the narrow railway arch in Pangbourne, on the opposite side of the toll bridge, and cause delays when they turn around.

Now the Whitchurch Bridge Company, which has installed CCTV cameras at its toll booth, says it will send photographs of offending vehicles to Oxfordshire County Council for possible prosecution.

Residents who spot lorries are asked to note the time and date of their sighting and email company secretary Geoff Weir at secretary@

whitchurchbridge.com