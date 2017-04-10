Wildlife park chairman dies

A WILDLIFE park chairman from Whitchurch has died, aged 80.

Richard Howard, who lived at Walliscote House, off High Street, led the board of trustees at Beale Park, near Pangbourne.

He is survived by his wife Sally, five children, two stepchildren, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

From the age of 17 Mr Howard worked alongside his great uncle, Gilbert Beale, who set up a trust dedicating the 350-acre site for wildlife conservation.

After Mr Beale’s death in 1967, the site was governed by trustees specialising in the captive breeding of rare animals.

Mr Howard chaired his final board meeting from the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford three days before his death.

A celebration of his life will be held at Beale Park in May.