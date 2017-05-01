Monday, 01 May 2017

Memorial to chapel

A DERELICT patch of land in Whitchurch is to be transformed into a memorial garden to the village’s former Polish chapel.

Volunteers have cleared debris and weeds from the site behind the bungalows off Manor Road and will carry out further improvements over the summer.

The chain link boundary fence will be replaced with a wooden one and three beech trees will be pared down and another four trees felled.

Pathways will be mown into the grass and the rest will be allowed to grow and a wild-flower meadow could be sown.

The site was home to Coombe Park Camp, which housed American and Canadian pilots during the Second World War. It became accommodation for Polish refugees when the war ended.

Most of the Nissen huts were converted into houses but one was turned into a Catholic chapel in 1950. It fell into disuse in 1992 and was finally pulled down in 2014.

