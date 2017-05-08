Monday, 08 May 2017

Charity tea

AN afternoon tea in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be hosted by the Watlington branch of the charity at the town library on Wednesday, May 24 at 3pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 and are available from K is for Kitchen and the library.

