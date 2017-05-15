Mini skate park plan

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being invited to comment on plans for new children’s activity areas on the village green.

The parish council has launched a consultation following a campaign by 13-year-old villager Mia Stovell for a skate park at the site off Eastfield Lane.

It is considering installing a small skate park with a quarter-pipe, kerbs, ramps and handrails for use by skateboarders and children with scooters and BMX bikes.

There could also be a hardstanding court with a football goal at one end and basketball hoops at both ends.

To view the proposals or to comment, visit www.whitchurch

onthames.com