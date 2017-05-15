Mini skate park plan

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being invited to comment on plans for new children’s activity areas on the village green.
The parish council has launched a consultation following a campaign by 13-year-old villager Mia Stovell for a skate park at the site off Eastfield Lane.
It is considering installing a small skate park with a quarter-pipe, kerbs, ramps and handrails for use by skateboarders and children with scooters and BMX bikes.
There could also be a hardstanding court with a football goal at one end and basketball hoops at both ends.
To view the proposals or to comment, visit www.whitchurchonthames.com
onthames.com
