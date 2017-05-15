Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mini skate park plan

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being invited to comment on plans for new children’s activity areas on the village green.

The parish council has launched a consultation following a campaign by 13-year-old villager Mia Stovell for a skate park at the site off Eastfield Lane.

It is considering installing a small skate park with a quarter-pipe, kerbs, ramps and handrails for use by skateboarders and children with scooters and BMX bikes.

There could also be a hardstanding court with a football goal at one end and basketball hoops at both ends.

To view the proposals or to comment, visit www.whitchurch
onthames.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33