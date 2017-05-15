Residents quizzed on housing

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch can have their say on future housing growth at a consultation tomorrow (Saturday).

The parish council and a steering group of volunteers are drafting the village’s neighbourhood plan, which will name one or more sites where new homes should be built before 2033.

It will tie in with South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan, which is expected to recommend that at least 16 dwellings are built in Whitchurch by 2033.

The consultation session will take place at the village hall from 10am to 1pm.

Residents will be asked three questions: What is unique about Whitchurch, which aspects of life do you enjoy most and how would you like the village to look by 2033?

A spokesman for the steering group said: “It’s likely that residents will wish that development does not detract from the character of the village or the beauty of the surrounding area and takes into account geographical constraints, including the river and flood plain.

“They may also wish that it does not seriously increase congestion on High Street, takes into account the impact on class sizes at the primary school and does not have a negative impact on natural habitats.”

A second consultation will take place at the Old Stables, off High Street, on June 3 from 10am to 12.30pm.