Villagers consider housing blueprint

DOZENS of villagers attended an exhibition about a possible neighbourhood plan for Whitchurch.

Information boards were put up at the village hall explaining the purpose of the document, which would outline the future of housing development in the parish until at least 2033, and asking for people’s views.

Under South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan, Whitchurch might have to take 16 new homes in the next 17 years.

A neighbourhood plan would set legally binding policies on the size and type required in the village and identify suitable sites.

Whitchurch’s plan is still at a very early stage but a volunteer steering committee has been formed.

The parish council, which would oversee the process, has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

A second exhibition will take place at the Old Stables, off High Street, on the morning of June 3.

Jim Donahue, the parish council’s vice-chairman, said: “This initial stage of consultation is important to understand what type of development village residents want and what their vision is for the future.

“The neighbourhood plan is the main vehicle for us to have a say in what future development looks like.

“We’re lucky that so many residents have supported development of a plan so far, but there is a lot of work required and we want more people to get involved.”