Monday, 29 May 2017

Councillor quits

WHITCHURCH parish councillor Jonathan Steward has resigned.

Mr Steward, of Manor Road, was co-opted in 2015 and participated in several initiatives to improve the look of the village and tackle congestion. He was also a member of the village hall refurbishment committee.

He continues to tend the village green off Eastfield Lane, which was created in 2012, and is helping to refurbish the old Polish chapel site off Manor Road.

Council vice-chairman Jim Donahue called Mr Steward a “passionate supporter of the community”.

