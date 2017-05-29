A HENLEY school has introduced lessons in mindfulness.

St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road says the classes are designed to help pupils deal with stress.

Lynne Wilkes, a mindfulness teacher, is giving sessions to children of in all age groups. The pupils learn techniques such as how to breathe properly and how to calm their minds, which in turn helps them to focus.

The independent school also has also a “buddy” system, where new pupils are paired up with older children who help them settle in.

Headteacher Rob Harmer said: “With one in four people experiencing a mental health problem each year, I am very keen to embed mindfulness into our school day as I believe that this will equip our pupils with the skills and strategies they need to cope with the stresses and anxieties life can throw at us.

“Mindfulness techniques have an important role to play in helping our children to be happy, resilient and ready to learn productively.

“As well as helping them to deal with everyday issues, there is evidence l to suggest that pupils who have used mindfulness meditation techniques before exams can perform to a higher level.

“In our busy world, it is important to take the time to think about our emotional wellbeing.”