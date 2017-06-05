Memorial work due

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
Monday, 05 June 2017
THE restoration of Whitchurch and Goring Heath’s joint war memorial will begin soon.
Stonemason A F Jones, of Reading, has been awarded a contract to refurbish the landmark at the top of High Street, Whitchurch.
It will be restored to its original height and topped with a Celtic cross to replace the one which was snapped off by high winds in the Eighties. The surrounding verge will be
relandscaped.
The £19,000 cost is being paid by the War Memorial Trust and from donations.
05 June 2017
