Memorial work due

THE restoration of Whitchurch and Goring Heath’s joint war memorial will begin soon.

Stonemason A F Jones, of Reading, has been awarded a contract to refurbish the landmark at the top of High Street, Whitchurch.

It will be restored to its original height and topped with a Celtic cross to replace the one which was snapped off by high winds in the Eighties. The surrounding verge will be
relandscaped.

The £19,000 cost is being paid by the War Memorial Trust and from donations.

