Profitable art

A COMMUNITY art project in Whitchurch raised more than £4,500 for charity.

Residents contributed more than 100 homemade pieces to a “yarn bombing” display which was installed at Whitchurch Bridge from April 29 to May 14.

More than 4,000 people stopped to enjoy it over the fortnight and many left donations in collection buckets at the bridge’s toll booth.

The proceeds will be shared between 22 good causes including Whitchurch primary and pre-schools, Whitchurch Hill Women’s Institute, Whitchurch and Goring Heath’s twinning association and history society, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill’s parish churches.