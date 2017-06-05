Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Profitable art

A COMMUNITY art project in Whitchurch raised more than £4,500 for charity.

Residents contributed more than 100 homemade pieces to a “yarn bombing” display which was installed at Whitchurch Bridge from April 29 to May 14.

More than 4,000 people stopped to enjoy it over the fortnight and many left donations in collection buckets at the bridge’s toll booth.

The proceeds will be shared between 22 good causes including Whitchurch primary and pre-schools, Whitchurch Hill Women’s Institute, Whitchurch and Goring Heath’s twinning association and history society, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill’s parish churches.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33