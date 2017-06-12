Vintage tea

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
HARDWICK House in Whitchurch is to host a formal vintage-themed tea party next Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.
There will be gramophone music and guests can take tours of the Tudor property, which is said to have inspired Toad Hall in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows.
Entry is £25 per person and must be booked in advance on 0118 984 1096.
12 June 2017
