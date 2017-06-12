Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Vintage tea

HARDWICK House in Whitchurch is to host a formal vintage-themed tea party next Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.

There will be gramophone music and guests can take tours of the Tudor property, which is said to have inspired Toad Hall in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows.

Entry is £25 per person and must be booked in advance on 0118 984 1096.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33