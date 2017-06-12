Skate park not wanted

PLANS for a skate park on Whitchurch village green have been criticised by residents.

The parish council has been consulting on the idea, which was put forward by a group of teenagers who wanted more facilities for themselves.

Councillors said a concrete quarter-pipe with kerbs, ramps and handrails could be set up on a patch of derelict land at the green off Eastfield Lane for use by skateboarders, roller skaters and BMX and scooter riders.

A basketball court could also be installed.

But this week Councillor David Bowen, who is overseeing the process, said most of the feedback had been negative.

He said: “At the moment it’s pretty resounding that people don’t want it. There’s been some support on Facebook, especially for the basketball court, but we’ve had a lot of negative emails.”

The green was gifted to the village by the Whitelock family in 2012.

Nick Brazil, who helped to secure the deal, said: “The purpose of the green was to provide an open recreation area for everyone from dog walkers to cricketers, completely free of any development except replacement of the pavilion.

“It was certainly not saved for Tarmac and concrete structures of any description.”

Villager Laurie Ray said: “I want to keep our village special as it is.”