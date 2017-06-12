Pavilion may be replaced

THE sports pavilion in Whitchurch may be rebuilt.

The parish council is seeking planning permission to demolish the building on the village green, off Eastfield Lane, and replace it with a better quality one.

It says the existing pavilion is dilapidated and the village cricket and football clubs, which use it for home fixtures, want something more modern.

The new wooden building could also be used by Whitchurch Primary School for its sports days and for meetings or adult classes such as yoga or pilates.

The single-storey pavilion would have changing and showering facilities for both genders as well as a disabled access ramp at the back with a concrete path leading from the car park. There would also be catering facilities.

The weatherboard building would measure 112 sq m, slightly larger than the current footprint, and have a decorated verandah.

Parish councillor Caroline Leadbeater-Hart, who is the council’s architect and planning agent, said the existing pavilion dated back to the Fifties and had no architectural merit and was in “various stages of disrepair”.

If planning permission is granted, the contract for the work will go out to tender. The cost has not yet been calculated.

Last year the parish council considered demolishing the village hall in Manor Road and selling the land for housing, then using the proceeds to build a combined village hall and sports pavilion on the green.

It changed its mind following consultation in which residents supported a new pavilion but opposed moving the hall.

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the application by July 20.