New sign for village

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
A NEW village sign is to be installed in Whitchurch.
Graphic artist Caroline Widdop, who lives in the village, came up with the design, which will feature a stylised view from Whitchurch Bridge looking towards St Mary’s Church.
The parish council will spend about £1,000 on the sign, which will be installed at the village entrance by the bridge.
There will be a second sign beneath it welcoming visitors to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Jim Donahue, vice-chairman of the council, said: “We think this new sign will be a much more suitable entrance to our lovely village and show visitors how proud we are to live here.”
10 July 2017
More News:
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say