Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New sign for village

A NEW village sign is to be installed in Whitchurch.

Graphic artist Caroline Widdop, who lives in the village, came up with the design, which will feature a stylised view from Whitchurch Bridge looking towards St Mary’s Church.

The parish council will spend about £1,000 on the sign, which will be installed at the village entrance by the bridge.

There will be a second sign beneath it welcoming visitors to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Jim Donahue, vice-chairman of the council, said: “We think this new sign will be a much more suitable entrance to our lovely village and show visitors how proud we are to live here.”

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33