New sign for village

A NEW village sign is to be installed in Whitchurch.

Graphic artist Caroline Widdop, who lives in the village, came up with the design, which will feature a stylised view from Whitchurch Bridge looking towards St Mary’s Church.

The parish council will spend about £1,000 on the sign, which will be installed at the village entrance by the bridge.

There will be a second sign beneath it welcoming visitors to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Jim Donahue, vice-chairman of the council, said: “We think this new sign will be a much more suitable entrance to our lovely village and show visitors how proud we are to live here.”