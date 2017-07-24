Pavilion redefined

PLANS for a new sports pavilion in Whitchurch have been withdrawn by the parish council.

But the council says it is about to resubmit a second, more detailed proposal for the facility at the village green, off Eastfield Lane, which would replace the existing one.

The new wooden single-storey building would have changing and showering facilities as well as a disabled access ramp at the back and catering facilities.

It would measure 112 sq m, slightly larger than the existing building. The cost is not yet known but the project will go out to tender if South Oxfordshire District Council grants planning permission.

The council says the old building is becoming dilapidated and sports clubs and community groups need something more modern.