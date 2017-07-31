Book updated

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
AN historian from Whitchurch has published a revised edition of his book on the village’s famous inhabitants.
Relics and Monuments, by Peter Hawley, tells the stories of former residents including Sir John Soane, the architect of the Bank of England, naval captain Allen Gardiner and 18th-century Reading MP John Simeon.
It also examines the history of Whitchurch House, a Grade II listed 18th-century property off High Street which is now four houses.
The book, which was first published in 2009, costs £7.95. To order a copy, call 0118 984 3260.
