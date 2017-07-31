Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pillar damaged

A BRICK pillar at a junction in Whitchurch was toppled in a crash.

A car ploughed into it as the driver was turning into Manor Road from High Street on the evening of July 16, also damaging the adjacent wall.

The car is thought to have been yellow as there were streaks of mustard-coloured paint on the rubble.

The crash has been reported to the police, who have said they may know the identity of the culprit.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33