Pillar damaged

THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
A BRICK pillar at a junction in Whitchurch was toppled in a crash.
A car ploughed into it as the driver was turning into Manor Road from High Street on the evening of July 16, also damaging the adjacent wall.
The car is thought to have been yellow as there were streaks of mustard-coloured paint on the rubble.
The crash has been reported to the police, who have said they may know the identity of the culprit.
