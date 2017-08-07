Crossing made easy

THE owners of Whitchurch Bridge hope to start accepting contactless debit and credit card payments.

At the moment, drivers using the private crossing pay a 60p toll in cash at the barrier or, if they live locally, buy a pre-paid magnetic card that lets them cross at a concessionary rate of 40p.

Now the Whitchurch Bridge Company says it wants to speak with an expert who can advise it on adopting a contactless system, which would hopefully be quicker and reduce waiting times in the rush hour.

Anybody who can help should email secretary@

whitchurchbridge.com