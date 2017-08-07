Crossing made easy

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
THE owners of Whitchurch Bridge hope to start accepting contactless debit and credit card payments.
At the moment, drivers using the private crossing pay a 60p toll in cash at the barrier or, if they live locally, buy a pre-paid magnetic card that lets them cross at a concessionary rate of 40p.
Now the Whitchurch Bridge Company says it wants to speak with an expert who can advise it on adopting a contactless system, which would hopefully be quicker and reduce waiting times in the rush hour.
Anybody who can help should email secretary@
whitchurchbridge.com
