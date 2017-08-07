Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crossing made easy

THE owners of Whitchurch Bridge hope to start accepting contactless debit and credit card payments.

At the moment, drivers using the private crossing pay a 60p toll in cash at the barrier or, if they live locally, buy a pre-paid magnetic card that lets them cross at a concessionary rate of 40p.

Now the Whitchurch Bridge Company says it wants to speak with an expert who can advise it on adopting a contactless system, which would hopefully be quicker and reduce waiting times in the rush hour.

Anybody who can help should email secretary@
whitchurchbridge.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33