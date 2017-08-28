Bridge 'yarn bombers' donate £5,000 to good causes

A COMMUNITY project in which Whitchurch Bridge was covered in pieces of hand-made art raised almost £5,000 for good causes.

The proceeds from the Thames Path Together initiative, which was launched by villagers Gill Williamson and Alison Livesey in May, were shared between 22 charities and community groups.

Residents contributed more than 100 pieces to the “yarn bombing” display, which comprised a series of knitted tiles featuring characters and scenes inspired by the Thames Path along the bridge’s western girder.

The panels also featured paintings, drawings, needlecraft and other techniques such as pictures made from shredded carrier bags. The artworks remained in place for two weeks, during which a total of £4,920 was donated by visitors.

The money has been shared between St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch and St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill, the Whitchurch branch of the Royal British Legion, Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society, Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association, Whitchurch Hill WI and the parent teacher associations at Whitchurch Primary School and pre-school.

Other beneficiaries include the Alzheimer’s Society, Breast Cancer Care, the British Heart Foundation, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Parkinson’s UK, the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Sue Ryder’s Duchess of Kent hospice in Reading.

Representatives from each group attended a presentation ceremony held at one of Mrs Williamson’s regular Art Café mornings at the Old Stables off High Street.

Mrs Williamson, of Eastfield Lane, Whitchurch, said: “We were thrilled with the amount raised. We reckon we brought smiles to at least 4,000 people’s faces as we handed out that many leaflets.”

Mrs Livesey, of Swanston Field, Whitchurch, said: “It brought the community together and we all enjoyed it, which was the main aim.”