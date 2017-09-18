Allotment holder repeats success at village show with his fruit and veg

JOHN COUPLAND won three of the top trophies at this year’s Goring Heath and Whitchurch autumn show for the second year running.

The 65-year-old, who lives in Whitchurch Hill with his wife Linda, once again took home the Whitchurch Hill Trophy for most points overall and the Allotment Cup for most points in the fruit and vegetable sections.

He was also awarded the Douglas Allardyce Memorial Rose Bowl for the most outstanding exhibit in vegetables, fruit and flowers with a basket of produce grown at his allotment in Whitchurch.

Liz Gibson, 65, also from Whitchurch Hill, won three trophies for most points in the art, handicraft and arts & crafts sections and shared a fourth one for flower arrangement with Sally Trinder, from Whitchurch.

Mrs Gibson said she was pleased to win but added: “Since I was the only entrant in some categories the result couldn’t have been different.”

The show, which was held at Goring Heath parish hall in Whitchurch Hill, attracted 105 entries from 25 people in sections for fruit, vegetables, flowers, baking, art, crafts, flower arranging and photography.

The judges were villagers Margaret King, Rodney Davis, Sally and Lorna Woolhouse and photographer Jim Donahue, who is vice-chairman of Whitchurch Parish Council.

Sue Sexon, a member of the organising committee, said: “It was a very good day as the weather was good and we had far more entries than expected.

“The number of photographic entries was disappointing as a few of our regulars dropped out but overall we were happy with the numbers and quite a few people dropped in for teas.”

The full results were as follows:

Whitchurch Hill Trophy for most points overall: John Coupland

The Allotment Cup for most points in fruit and vegetables: John Coupland

Betty Haytor Memorial Cup for most points in flowers: Dave Sexon

Floral arrangement trophy: Liz Gibson and Sally Trinder

Art trophy: Liz Gibson

Handicraft trophy: Liz Gibson

Arts & crafts trophy: Liz Gibson

Baking and preserves cup: Carol Lane

Photography Cup: Sally Woolhouse

Douglas Allardyce Memorial Rose Bowl for most outstanding exhibit: John Coupland

Children’s Cup: Bethany Strange.