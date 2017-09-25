Monday, 25 September 2017

Old boat hunt

A COMMUNITY group set up to beautify Whitchurch is seeking volunteers to help install a new planter.

Make Our Whitchurch Special has been given an old wooden boat by Beale Park, near Pangbourne, which it intends to set up near the entrance to St Mary’s Church and fill with flowers.

The group says it would be in keeping with the village’s riverside setting. Earlier this year, it tidied up the grass, dug out new flower beds and installed a memorial bench in the same spot.

Anyone who can help should call Leslie Maynerd on 0118 984 5513.

