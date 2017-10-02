Restoring verges

A PROJECT to restore the grass verges along Hardwick Road in Whitchurch is to receive funding from the parish council.

The authority has pledged a grant of up to £1,500 to the Whitchurch Habitat Study Group, which wants to build up the edges of the tarmac with new soil to reverse erosion by vehicles.

These will then be seeded with local grasses and wildflowers before wooden bollards are installed to prevent damage in future. The group then hopes to improve the footway along the southern verge so that it is easier to walk between the village centre and the Hardwick estate.