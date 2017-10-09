Children learn to make their own fruit juice at apple day

DOZENS of families attended an apple pressing day at the Whitchurch village maze.

The event, run by the Pangbourne and Whitchurch Sustainability Group, gave people the chance to turn apples from their own gardens into juice.

The group set up two scratters, which are like mangles and mash chunks of the fruit into a loose pulp, and two presses at the maze in Eastfield Lane.

Children washed the fruit before their parents cut it into pieces and ran it through the devices. The mulch was then pressed and the juice decanted into recycled plastic bottles. Jackie Hoskins, who chairs the group, said: “We’ve been running this for about five years now and it has always been a success. People often have apples in their garden but sometimes they’re not sure what to do with them and just leave them to rot, which is a real shame.

“This gives them juice which they can take home to drink straight away, freeze or even pasteurise so that it can be stored for a longer period.

“We had people of all ages, from children to the elderly, as well as a disabled visitor in a wheelchair who had a go at pressing the apples. It brought people together and really was an event for the whole community.” The group, which was founded in 2010, carries out regular litter picks in both villages and organises walks and lectures. Its next event will be a barn dance at Pangbourne village hall on October 28. For more information, visit www.whitchurchonthames.com

⚫ The Hardwick Estate, off Eastfield Lane, Whitchurch, will host its annual squash and pumpkin festival on Sunday from noon to 5pm. The event, run by farmers Iain and Lin Tolhurst, will take place in the estate’s walled garden and will include a farmers’ market, children’s entertainment and food and drink stalls. Admission is £3.50 for adults and free for children.