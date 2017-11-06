Help make village even better

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being invited to help update the village plan.

The existing document, which was first published in 2009, outlines ways to improve aspects of village life, such as community facilities and groups, open spaces, traffic and parking, pavements and walking and the built environment.

It has achieved many of its goals, including the establishment of a village website and the opening of a new village green at Eastfield Lane.

Parish council vice-chairman Jim Donahue, who is overseeing the process, said: “We need people for the overall steering committee and for workstreams to develop recommendations in specific areas. Or perhaps you could provide us with specific finance, publicity, legal, technical writing or graphics skills.

“No specific experience is required other than being a resident of Whitchurch and a willingness to get involved.

“The resulting village plan update will provide a vision to guide development of improvements to our community for several years.”

A public meeting will be held at the Old Stables, off High Street, on Wednesday from 8pm or for more information, email Cllr Donahue at jimdonahue7@gmail.com

The parish council was originally going to publish a neighbourhood plan, naming the sites where new housing should be built.

However, it decided to put this on hold as Whitchurch is is unlikely to be allocated a specific homes target by South Oxfordshire District Council.

It felt there were more pressing community issues, such as speeding and congestion in High Street, that could be better addressed through a new village plan.