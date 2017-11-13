ON Thursday, November 16 we will welcome back Liz Woolley, a local history tutor and researcher into Oxfordshire’s history.

This time we’ll hear about the “Beer, sausages and marmalade” that make up Oxford’s claim to epicurean fame.

The meeting will take place at Goring Heath parish hall at 8pm with coffee from 7.30pm.

We will not have a meeting in December but will return to the village hall in Whitchurch for a members’ evening on Thursday, January 11.

We will discuss the many questions we’ve been asked, especially by the Victoria County History research project and there will be a chance for members to present research on our local history.

The meeting will start at 8pm with coffee from 7.30pm.

Our February 15 meeting will offer the chance to study historic maps of Oxfordshire with a talk by John Leighfield.

All meetings are open to non-members for £3, coffee and biscuits included.

Meanwhile, members of Whithurch & Goring Heath Twinning Association are looking forward to our visit to La Bouille, near Rouen, Normandy, in May when we will celebrate our 40th year of twinning.

We will be raising funds for this trip at the coffee shop in Woodcote on Saturday, November 18, when we will also raffle a hamper of French food and wine.