Christmas concert

A CHRISTMAS music concert will take place at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch on Sunday, December 3 at 6.30pm.

The performers will include the Ferryboat brass band, the Whitchurch Primary School choir and professional flautist Claire Donahue. Visitors will be able to sing along to carols.

The proceeds will go to the school and village pre-school and towards the upkeep of the church. Tickets cost £10 each (£5 for children) and are available from the Ferryboat in High Street.

