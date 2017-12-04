Monday, 04 December 2017

New sign for village

A NEW village sign has been installed at the southern entrance to Whitchurch.

It features a stylised view from the village toll bridge looking towards St Mary’s Church.

The £1,000 sign was created by villager Caroline Widdop, a graphic artist, and inspired by a competition in n which pupils at Whitchurch Primary School were invited to suggest a design.

Beneath it is a separate sign welcoming visitors to the Chilterns.

Whitchurch Parish Council paid for the sign and now plans to install two more at the northern entrance to the village in High Street and to the east at Hardwick Road.

