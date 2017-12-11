Club backs pavilion

REVISED plans for a new sports pavilion on Whitchurch village green have been backed by the cricket club.

The parish council wants to replace the current building because it is dilapidated.

It originally wanted to use the same site but found this would not be practical because it would damage the roots of protected trees and the trees would eventually cause subsidence anyway.

Instead, it plans to put the pavilion near the south-eastern corner of the site off Eastfield Lane, where the cricket nets are currently.

The cricket club says the nets could be replaced with mobile ones.

A planning application will be submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, next year.