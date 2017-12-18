Art cafe celebrates charity success

Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE Art Café, which was launched in 2015, has raised £11,900 for good causes over the past year, beating the £8,800 it raised in its first year.
Beneficiaries have included the Friends of St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch and St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill, Goring Gap Boat Club, Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society and Whitchurch’s traffic and pavements action group.
Organiser Gill Williamson said: “We’ve had amazing support from the community. You do worry that these things are just going to fizzle out after a while but it has proven very popular.”
18 December 2017
POLL: Have your say