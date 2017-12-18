Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lights go

FLASHING green and red lights on the barriers at Whitchurch Bridge are to be removed following complaints that they dazzle drivers and spoil the village’s rural character.

They will be replaced with fixed red lights which can be made dimmer at night.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33