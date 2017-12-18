Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
FLASHING green and red lights on the barriers at Whitchurch Bridge are to be removed following complaints that they dazzle drivers and spoil the village’s rural character.
They will be replaced with fixed red lights which can be made dimmer at night.
18 December 2017
