Permission sought for pavilion

REVISED plans for a new £150,000 sports pavilion in Whitchurch have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The parish council wants

planning permission to demolish and replace the existing Fifties building on the village green as it is falling into disrepair.

The new pavilion would be built in a clearing to the right of the main entrance gates, on a spot currently occupied by the village cricket club’s nets. The club supports the scheme and would use mobile nets if permission is granted.

The parish council says the existing building is no longer fit for purpose as it doesn’t have disabled toilets or changing rooms while the roof leaks and there is not enough room to accommodate the growing number of local youth cricket teams.

The new building would be clad in wood and would have a tea room, showers and disabled access and could be used by other sports clubs and community groups.

It was originally going to go on the site of the existing pavilion but this was rejected as it could damage the roots of nearby trees.

Parish councillor Carrie Hart said: “We are very excited that the proposal is progressing nicely and thank everyone who contributed comments on the preferred location.

“We’d love to encourage new activities and sports once the pavilion is built to make it a well-used and loved community hub.”