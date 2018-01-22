Monday, 22 January 2018

Community choir plan

A COMMUNITY choir could be launched in Whitchurch.

Geraldine Witcher and Clare Donahue want to start the group following the success of the community carol service at the Ferryboat in High Street just before Christmas, which scores of villagers attended.

The choir, provisionally called SINGWOT, would meet once a month at the Old Stables or a similar venue. Anyone who would like to join is being invited to register an interest.

Mrs Witcher said: "We would meet in an enjoyable and informal way to sing well-loved songs and learn some new ones.

“There will be no requirements such as reading music or even holding a tune because the aim is to have fun and enjoy singing together.”

Anyone wishing to join should call Mrs Witcher on 07766 463132 or email Mrs Donahue at claredonahue
17@gmail.com

