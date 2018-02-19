Monday, 19 February 2018

New signs installed

TWO more village signs have been installed in Whitchurch.

They feature artwork designed by pupils from the village primary school which depicts Whitchurch toll bridge and the River Thames with St Mary’s Church in the background.

The signs also acknowledge Whitchurch’s twinning with La Bouille in France.

One has been set up at the eastern entrance to the village in Hardwick Road and the other to the north in High Street. Another sign was installed on the village’s southern outskirts last year.

The signs were paid for by the parish council.

Council chairman Keith Brooks said: “They are part of a long-term project to identify areas which need updating. By addressing those needs, we can ensure that Whitchurch always appears smart and well-looked after.”

