Wedding party plan

A PARTY could be held on Whitchurch village green on May 19 to celebrate Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

The parish council is consulting on the idea of a celebrationsimilar to the one held in 2012 to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

The Roy Bailey Big Band, which performed at the previous event, is willing to return and there could be a barbecue and a charity collection.

Councillor Dave Bowen said: “It would be great to hear people’s views. The demographic of the village has changed in the past six years with more young people and families, so hopefully villagers will be willing to get involved.”

To comment, call Cllr Bowen on 07531 600888 or email dave.bowen47@bt

openworld.com