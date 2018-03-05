Care home owners planning rebuild

THE Eastfield House care home in Whitchurch could be knocked down and replaced.

Majesticare, which owns the Victorian property in Eastfield Lane, moved all the residents out in 2016 with the intention of extending it.

However, the site has remained empty ever since and it briefly became a target for burglary and vandalism until security fencing was put up.

Now the company, which is based in Stoke-on-Trent, says the extension would not be logistically possible and the only option is to demolish the buidling and then erect a purpose-built facility on the site.

It has not yet submitted a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council but says it plans to and will consult residents and the parish council.

The operator won permission for the £3 million rear extension, which was to increase the number of beds from 27 to 45, after winning an appeal in 2013.

However, it abandoned this idea and submitted two applications to demolish the entire building and put a 50-bed complex in its place, the second of which would have preserved the original facade. Both were rejected by the council so Majesticare said it would proceed with the extension and close the home.

Whitchurch Parish Council chairman Keith Brooks said: “We’re keeping an open mind until a proposal comes forward. It’s good that they want to present their idea to the village so that people can comment on it. It’s a very important property and the jewel in the crown of the Whitchurch conservation area.”