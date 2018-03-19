School in top one per cent for SATs

WHITCHURCH Primary School has been ranked among the best in England for its exam results.

All its year 6 pupils reached or exceeded the expected standard in reading and maths when they took their SATs last year, placing them in the top one per cent among the nation’s 24,000 primaries.

Schools standards minister Nick Gibb wrote to headteacher Dawn Chesters praising the school.

He said: “We want to ensure that every child has the necessary fluency in reading and mathematics to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond and your school has provided this to all pupils.

“Thank you for your hard work and professionalism in producing such a high standard and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

Mrs Chesters said: “Our success is down to the entire school team, not just the teachers and teaching assistants, but from the lady who grits the footpaths to ensure we can all come to school safely to the lady who cooks us healthy meals every day.

“Every member of staff at Whitchurch is greatly valued and really does give their all to ensure that the children get the very best possible experiences and learning opportunities.

“It’s also not just about the children’s successes in end of key stage tests. We have a broad and balanced curriculum, with children from year 1 coding in computing lessons, and offer a wide range of sporting and academic extra-curricular opportunities to pupils of all ages.

“I am extremely fortunate to be running a school with such a dedicated group of professional staff and to have such supportive parents and families.”

Last year the school was crowned best in the county at the Oxfordshire Sports Awards, having been runner-up the previous year. The award was not just for achievement but also for the number of children taking part in a sport.

It has been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted since 2009.

• Langtree School in Woodcote has been honoured for its most recent GCSE results. It received the Schools, Students and Teachers Network’s educational outcomes award after placing in the top 20 per cent nationally. Seventy-eight per cent of students passed English and maths at grade 4 or above, the equivalent of the old C grade.