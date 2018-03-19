Old manor is targeted

THE owners of the Coombe Park estate in Whitchurch have stepped up their security following a spate of break-ins and vandalism.

A team of private guards is now living at the derelict estate off Manor Road after a large group of people illegally broke in in January.

They are believed to have been “urban explorers”, who meet online then break into abandoned buildings for pleasure and take photographs.

A skylight was smashed and there was evidence of cannabis use and a fire having been lit using the furnishings.

More recently, the padlocked entrance gates were daubed with blue graffiti including swastikas and the logo of the National Front.

The 125-acre estate and six-bedroom house were previously inhabited by oil industry chief Martyn Deaner but sold to a private company three years ago.

It is now on the market for £10 million.