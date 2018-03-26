Cottages sale

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual
Monday, 26 March 2018
TWO cottages and some land in Whitchurch have been put on the market by the National Trust.
The charity is selling a 1.89-acre riverside field off Eastfield Lane through estate agent Savills for a guide price of £75,000.
It is also selling nearby Lane End Cottage, a three-bedroom bungalow with 0.3 acres of land, and Oakfield Cottage, which has two bedrooms and 2.8 acres, through a public auction in London.
All three belonged to lifelong resident Joan Hope, who died in 2015, aged 92, and bequeathed them to the trust.
26 March 2018
