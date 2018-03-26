Monday, 26 March 2018

Cottages sale

TWO cottages and some land in Whitchurch have been put on the market by the National Trust.

The charity is selling a 1.89-acre riverside field off Eastfield Lane through estate agent Savills for a guide price of £75,000.

It is also selling nearby Lane End Cottage, a three-bedroom bungalow with 0.3 acres of land, and Oakfield Cottage, which has two bedrooms and 2.8 acres, through a public auction in London.

All three belonged to lifelong resident Joan Hope, who died in 2015, aged 92, and bequeathed them to the trust.

