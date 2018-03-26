Monday, 26 March 2018

Crash car is finally moved

A CAR that was left in Whitchurch high street has been removed after more than a fortnight.

The Ford Fiesta Zetec was legally undrivable after its headlights were damaged in a crash near the junction with Church Drive at 11.15pm on February 28.

After the crash the owner parked it at the roadside and did not return, prompting complaints to the police because it was slowing traffic in the narrow street. Officers said they couldn’t move it as it wasn’t causing an obstruction.

The car was towed away privately on Saturday.

