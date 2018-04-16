Village party for wedding

A TEA party to celebrate the royal wedding will be held on Whitchurch village green on May 19 from 3pm.

The event, organised by villagers Lissie Steward and Leslie Maynerd, will include a performance by the Roy Bailey Big Band.

Guests should bring either a cake or a plate of biscuits to share. Tea will be provided free of charge but donations to the village pre-school are encouraged.

Volunteers are being sought for tasks including setting up a marquee and chairs for the band, setting up and decorating gazebos and tables and serving tea in half-hourly shifts.

For more information, contact Mrs Steward on 07751 789107.