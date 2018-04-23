CCTV at care home

SECURITY has been stepped up at a disused care home in Whitchurch.

Majesticare, which owns Eastfield House in Eastfield Lane, has installed CCTV cameras and boarded up every window following complaints about break-ins and antisocial behaviour.

The Victorian building was fenced off when the home closed in 2016 but it attracted groups of young people who would break in and vandalise it.

In a letter to residents, the company says: “While we have previously invested in secure fencing... we recognise that this has not been as effective as we would have wished. Therefore, we are taking further steps to secure Eastfield House.

“While the work is being done we have also instructed the contractors to undertake a tidy-up of the site to address concerns about the current visual impact.”

The concerns were raised during a consultation on Majesticare’s proposal to demolish the property and build a new 45-bedroom home in order to bring it up to disability access standards.

The company says refurbishing the current building wouldn’t be viable.