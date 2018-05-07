Monday, 07 May 2018

Toll bridge vandalised

THE owners of Whitchurch Bridge hope to track down the vandals who sprayed it with paint.

Six graffiti “tags” in yellow and black appeared on the bridge’s ironwork and tollhouse as well as a nearby wall on the evening of April 21.

The bridge had been pressure-washed only four days beforehand.

The Whitchurch Bridge Company reported the incident to the police.

It wants to speak to a number of youths who may have more information. They were seen being picked up by a dark-coloured 4x4 at about 9pm.

Company secretary Geoff Weir said: “We’re very keen to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.”

